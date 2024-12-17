Osun Lawmaker Empowers Constituents, Doles Out Cash

Share

…Distributes food items, fertilizers

The House of Representative member, Hon. Lanre Oladebo, has empowered his constituents in the Aiyedaade, Irewole, and Isokan federal constituency with food items, cash grants, and fertilizers.

The flag-off of the distribution of the incentives was held at the palace of Alapomu of Apomu, Isokan local government area on Monday.

According to the lawmaker, the rice distribution is part of his annual empowerment programme to support the people of the constituency during festive periods.

He explained that the programme aims to support the less privileged, traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth groups, and constituents in general.

Oladebo revealed that his office, in partnership with the Federal College of Animal Science, Ibadan, has procured 1,200 bags of food items, which will be distributed to constituents, along with N20m cash grants.

He stated, “I prefer food items as empowerment now because of the general mood of the country, where we have a lot of food shortages and scarcity, and the high price of food items in the market.”

The lawmaker also gave fertilizers to enable farmers in his constituency to grow farm crops, providing a means to feed themselves and earn a livelihood.

Oladebo disclosed that, apart from this, his office has spent a total of N50 million on empowerment programs this year, including N20 million in December, N10 million in March, and N20 million in July.

“We are giving out about N20 million this December, and we are targeting vulnerable people to give them cash grants together with the food items,” he said.

Oladebo emphasized that the program is not limited to party members, but is open to all constituents.

“We’re not talking about only our party members; we’re talking about the generality of people, whether you voted for us or you didn’t vote for us. This is purely not about politics,” he added.

Yemi Onofode, a representative from the implementing agency – Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Ibadan – commended Hon. Lanre Oladebo’s empowerment program, describing it as a testament to his transparency.

According to Onofode, “I can see the happiness in the faces of the people in his constituency.” He expressed his admiration for the program, saying, “We just wish him more of it come next year.”

Beneficiaries expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Representative for empowering them with food items, especially during the current economic situation of the Country, they also rallied their support for him.

