Osun Launches Nigeria’s First Multi-Sectoral Early Childhood Dev’t Strategy

The Osun State Government has officially launched the Osun State Early Childhood Development (ECD) Strategy, described as Nigeria’s first multi-sectoral framework for improving early childhood care, health, and education.

Speaking at the public presentation of the document on August 24 at the Ministry of Health conference room in Osogbo, the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Barrister Jola Akintola, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to prioritizing child health and welfare.

“The best government can do is to ensure that this document is not only adopted in all our health facilities but also presented to the National Council on Health so it can be scaled across the federation,” Akintola said, pledging that the Ministry of Health would sponsor its rollout.

Presenting the landmark strategy, Dr. Oluwatosin Olorunmoteni, Consultant Pediatric Neurologist and Developmental Pediatrician at Obafemi Awolowo University, and Country Director of the Early Childhood Development Project, hailed it as “the first multi-sectoral strategy of its kind in Nigeria.”

“This strategy is a promise for every child in Osun State and beyond,” she said. “Every child deserves not just to survive but to thrive. If fully implemented, this document will ensure responsive caregiving, proper nutrition, healthcare, safety, and access to early learning for every child born in Osun.”

A major highlight of the initiative is developmental screening for children. According to Dr. Olorunmoteni, early screening enables the timely identification of developmental delays, allowing interventions that ensure children achieve their full potential.

Dr. Olorunmoteni stressed that the strategy emphasizes inclusivity, with a focus on children with developmental delays or disabilities.

“The plan provides for coordinated, multi-sectoral care involving health, education, and social welfare systems,” she explained. “The goal is to create an inclusive society where every child, regardless of their abilities, has the opportunity to flourish.”

While the strategy focuses primarily on children aged zero to five years, she emphasized that support for children with special needs must extend beyond early childhood.

“Even after school entry, we must ensure therapies, assistive devices, inclusive schooling, and multidisciplinary hospital care are accessible,” she said.

Drawing inspiration from international models, she urged Nigeria to provide robust support systems, including home-based therapies and financial allowances for families caring for children with disabilities.

Dr. Olorunmoteni called on parents in Osun State to embrace regular developmental screening and antenatal care.

“Parents play a central role. Regular check-ups, safe deliveries in accredited facilities, and adherence to professional guidance are key to ensuring healthy child development,” she said.

She further called for nationwide adoption of the Osun initiative:

“This is a great start for Osun State, and we hope it will be scaled nationally. Every child in Nigeria should have the opportunity to reach their potential and contribute meaningfully to society. That is how we build a stronger nation.”

The launch was organized by the Osun State Ministry of Health in partnership with UNICEF and the International Labour Organization (ILO), with key stakeholders in attendance.