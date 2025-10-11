Osun Killings: Group Blasts Faceless Group, Osun Govt Over Attack On Fadahunsi

A socio-political group in Osun State, Atunluse Asoludero Movement, has condemned the position of a group known as Concerned Citizens of Osun over the ongoing incident of Amotekun Corps, describing the group as a faceless and politically sponsored group.

In a statement signed by Omole Oluwasegun, President and Founder of the group, on Saturday, he urged the Osun State government to cease exploiting discontented citizens in the name of politics.

He questioned how many of those so-called concerned citizens have themselves been affected by the murderous acts of the Amotekun group.

The statement read in parts: “My attention has been drawn to a faceless and sponsored group, launched baseless attacks against Senator Francis Fadahunsi under the guise of ‘Fadahunsi’s Reckless Comment on Amotekun: A Shameful Abuse of Power and Arrogant Overreach”.

On any reasonable day, I would not respond to such faceless entities, but knowing that my constituents are reasonable and knowledgeable, I feel compelled to speak against this politics of bitterness.

“It is on record that Adeleke’s administration has brought shame and a blatant abuse of power to Osun State. Our principal, Senator Fadahunsi, has maintained peace, but his peaceful character has been exploited by illiterates meddling with Osun State affairs.

“Senator Fadahunsi, who represents Osun East Senatorial District and holds the highest political office in the area, will not allow thugs to endanger the lives of his constituents.

“Osun State’s Amotekun has become a hideout for criminals and thugs.

“It is laughable and deeply disturbing that any reasonable group would defend the current Amotekun for killing and terrorizing innocent Osun citizens since its inception under its current leadership.

“Where was this so-called Concerned Citizens group in February when innocent Osun people were killed over the illegal local government elections? They were silent when over eleven law-abiding citizens in Ido-Ayegunle were also murdered.

“In February, we lost four persons in Ilesa and one in Ikire, with more than 25 others wounded by gunshots.

“The Esa-Oke Obaship crisis claimed four lives, including the brutal murder of an elderly man whose head was severed and taken away; twelve more were seriously injured. The Osun government has yet to bring the culprits to justice.

“Similarly, Akinlalu, a small community in Ife North, suffered mayhem from Amotekun earlier this month, losing four lives and leaving eight others hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

“We call on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun MNI, to immediately arrest the State Commander of Amotekun, who has terrorized market women, communities, and opposition figures, and transfer him to Abuja to face murder charges, as he still has an outstanding murder charge.

“It is no exaggeration to say that Senator Fadahunsi remains the true voice of the masses and cannot be silenced by the state government.

“Both PDP and Governor Adeleke must stop dragging Osun into unnecessary tension and political theatrics,” Omole stated.

Responding to the group’s claim that “The people of Osun stand firmly behind Amotekun, a symbol of homegrown security and community trust” and “Our collective resolve is to support, reform, and strengthen Amotekun, not destroy it with politics of bitterness and ego trips,” Omole retorted, “Who else but their paymasters and co-conspirators stand behind murderers?”

The group also claimed, “True leaders build institutions; pretenders destroy them for self-glorification. Senator Fadahunsi should choose which side of history he wishes to stand on.”

Omole countered that Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi OFR, is an institution in himself, a man whose voice commands respect in Osun and across Nigeria’s political space.