Osun Killings: Adeleke Commends Police Investigation, Advocates Rule Of Law

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has commended the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun on the steps taken so far on the recent killings in Akinlalu, even as he advocates observance of the rule of law in the investigation process.

In a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the Governor who assured the police of full cooperation further urges full support for the investigation process he had earlier ordered to unravel the details behind the killings.

While again commiserating with victims, the Governor affirmed his commitment to fishing out those responsible, declaring “No one or group, no matter how highly placed or connected found to be culpable in one way or the other should be spared from facing the full brunt of the law.

The Governor who further said there is no sacred cows in the matter at hand however urges the police to observe the rule of law in the investigation to ensure fairness, adding that the innocents must be protected within the bound of law.

He noted that, justice must not only be done but must be brought to bear accordingly without any let or hindrance.

“I will not condone violation of the law or any act of indiscipline and impunity. In this matter, the law must take its course.

“Once again, I urge all stakeholders particularly the police, the Department of State Security ( DSS), the Amotekun Security Service and other security agencies to ensure absolute peace and orderliness while the investigation lasts”, the Governor was quoted as saying.