The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Osun State Branch, has decried what it described as worsening neglect of judiciary workers’ welfare in the state, warning that a suspended strike may be resumed if urgent steps are not taken.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Comrade Idris Adedayo Adeniran, and made available to journalists in Osogbo on Wednesday, the union accused the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and the state government of failing to address long-standing issues affecting staff morale and productivity.

According to the union, the non-payment of impress and statutory allowances since 2015, alongside the non-implementation of staff promotions and entitlements for 2024 and 2025, has crippled efficiency within the judicial system.

“The judiciary, as the last hope of the common man, cannot effectively and efficiently discharge its constitutional responsibilities without motivated staff and adequate resources,” the statement read.

JUSUN listed its key demands to include the immediate approval of pending promotions and entitlements, Restoration of impress and statutory allowances, Sponsorship of staff training and development programmes, and

Provision of official and utility vehicles to aid service delivery.

The union also faulted the non-implementation of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) earlier signed between the state government, judiciary management, and JUSUN leadership, insisting that meaningful dialogue must be restored.

“The Congress of our Union strongly believes that resumption of the suspended strike may become inevitable to ensure compliance with the agreement,” the union stated.

JUSUN appealed to stakeholders in the judiciary and the wider public to support its demands, stressing that addressing workers’ welfare was key to ensuring effective service delivery and safeguarding the integrity of the judiciary in Osun State.