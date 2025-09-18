Osun JUSUN Issues Warning Strike Over Allowances

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Osun Chapter, yesterday issued a warning strike over unpaid allowances.

In a statement, Chairman Idris Adeniran accused the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and the state government of failing to address long-standing issues affecting staff morale and productivity. According to the union, the nonpayment of impress and statutory allowances since 2015, alongside the non-implementation of staff promotions and entitlements for 2024 and 2025, has crippled efficiency within the judicial system.

The judiciary, as the last hope of the common man, cannot effectively and efficiently discharge its constitutional responsibilities without motivated staff and adequate resources,” the statement read. JUSUN listed its key demands to include the approval of pending promotions and entitlements, restoration of impress and statutory allowances, sponsorship of staff training and development programmes, and provision of official and utility vehicles to aid service delivery.

The union also faulted the nonimplementation of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) earlier signed between the state government, judiciary management, and JUSUN, insisting that meaningful dialogue must be restored.