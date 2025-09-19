Osun JUSUN Issues 3-Day Warning Strike Over Unpaid Entitlements

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) , Osun Chapter, has issued a three-day warning strike over unpaid entitlements. The unpaid entitlements include; prolonged non-payment of impress , 2015 statutory allowances with unattended promotions, and staffs entitlements for 2024 and 2025.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Osun JUSUN’s Chairman, Mr Idirs Adeniran , on Wednesday in Osogbo. The union urged the Judiciary Service Commission (JSC) to restore industrial harmony , enhance productivity and uphold the integrity of the Osun State Judiciary.

”Rresuming the suspended strike may prompt meaningful dialogue since the state government has bot implemented the memorandum of agreement (MOA) signed. ”We appeal to all stakeholders in the judiciary to support JUSUN in this matter for swift action.

”The judiciary’s role as the last hope of the common man can not be fulfilled without motivated staff members and adequate resources. ”We want the JSC to intervene promptly to address pending promotions, restoration of staff members’ allowance payments , staff training sponsorship. ” Others are provision of official and utility vehicles for effective service delivery for Judiciary staffs ,” the union said.

NAN reports that JUSUN suspended strike and instructed its members to resume work on June 4. The decision to end the strike, JUSUN said, came after long deliberations on the issues that led to the strike and a series of meetings held with the representatives of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat KekereEkun; and other relevant stakeholders.