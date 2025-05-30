Osun Is Birthplace Of Adire, Rasheed Replies Ogun Adire Traders

Share

The Spokesperson to the Osun State Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, has defended the statement credited to Governor Ademola Adeleke on the source of Adire as impeccable, stressing that historical facts and tradition clearly support the claim made by the Governor.

In a statement issued on Friday, Mallam Rasheed traced the origin of Adire to the spiritual deity called Osun goddess, noting that Ile Aka in Osogbo and Ile Akoda in Ede has been in the business of producing Adire long before the 13th century.

Mallam Rasheed pointed out that the Igi Elu, which is the major traditional ingredient used for the production of Aro before the advent of imported Chinese dyes, is situated in Osun, saying that Governor Adeleke’s position is rooted in historical facts and not just mere opinion.

“The origin of Adire is from the spiritual deity called the Osun goddess, and it has been in existence long before the 13th century in Ile Aka in Osogbo and Ile Akoda in Ede. They inherited the indigenous Adire Eleko from their forefathers that had an encounter with the goddess during their search for water for their domestic use and water vegetables in their migration journey. Hence, the existence of Adire in Osun predates the 13th century,” Mallam Rasheed explained.

Providing further historical facts, Mallam Rasheed noted that “King Lamoye Olutimehin, the great hunter and others migrated from Ipole Omu in search of a riverine area to settle down and in their journey, they found a flowing river and decided to settle down there. While clearing bushes and cutting down trees to construct their huts, one of the trees they are cutting fell over the river and broke the goddess dye pot, prompting the Osun goddess to complain to them that they have broken all her tye and dye pots (Lamoye Timehin, gbogbo ikoko aro mi leti fo tan).”

“The above historical narration established that Osun goddess has been processing Adire before the arrival of Lamoye and his people in the 13th century. It is worthy to note that majority of the Adire merchants today across the Southwest were historically trained by Adire producers from Osogbo who migrated to settle in those regions.

“It goes without stating that Osogbo is widely known by the acronym, ‘Osogbo ilu aro… aro n be ni Osogbo, ni Osogbo fi n wun ni’. It is on record that Ogun Adire traders were artisans that learnt the art of Adire from their Osun state masters.

“Another historical facts that placed Osogbo and Osun state as the origin of Adire was the coming of Ulli Bier and Susan Wenger, better known as Adunni Olorisa, who established the Osogbo School of Arts, where thousands of artists were trained in the art of Adire and Batik productions. A lot of trainees included notable Nigerian artists, such as Twin 77, Chief Jimoh Brainoh, Yemi Elebuibon, Duro Ladipo, Kongo Rao Kawawa amongst others, thus creating visibility and acceptance.

“In summary, Adire is an offshoot of traditional tye and dye by the Osun goddess way before the 13th century, and as such, Osun state remains the traditional home and source of Adire in Nigeria, Africa and beyond.”

The Spokesperson said the historical narration was to clear misconceptions and guide against a needless debate on what is clear as day, maintaining the Adeleke administration’s interest in preserving and projecting the state’s rich cultural and traditional potentials as can be seen with the promotion of Adire.

“In reclaiming its historical rights, Osun plans to host the maiden edition of Adire Osun carnival in November 2025– a colourful parade and celebration of Yoruba culture in Adire to be headlined by the renowned Adire Osun queen and global ambassador, Chief Mrs Oyenike Okundaye (Mama Nike Gallery).”

Share