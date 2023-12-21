Osun Investment Company Reviews Lease On NNPC Mega Station

Osun State Investment Company (Subsidiary of Omoluabi Holdings Limited) on Wednesday reviewed the contractual agreement between the Company and NNPPL, the owner of Mega Station located at Abere, Osun State.

This, according to the company becomes imperative due to some lopsidedness in the contractual agreement between the NNPPL and those handling the company during the previous administrations.

According to a statement signed by the Managing Director of Omoluabi Holding, Taofik Kolawole Alimi and made available to newsmen in Osogbo, after a general review, the company found out that the leasing contractual agreements were lopsided in favour of certain individuals.

“It has come to our notice some mischievous information is being peddled on social media concerning the planned termination of the lease agreement between our company, Osun State Investment Company Limited, the owner of the Mega Station at Abere, Osun State and NNPCL

“Osun State Investment Company Limited, a limited liability company set up under the Company and Allied Matters Act entered into a 10-year leasing agreement with NNPCL in 2018 for the running of the company’s newly built Mega Station at Abere.

“The new management of the company, in line with best practices did a general review of the businesses and all contractual agreements considering the poor state of the business and to shore up the revenue base.

“This is how we discovered to our dismay that the leasing contractual agreements done were lopsided in favour of Lesee and our company at a financial disadvantage. It’s like the notorious P&ID contract.

“Those that did the agreement from our side must have agreed to the poor terms for reasons best known to them but definitely not in the interest of either the company, state or the citizens.

“Very ridiculous money was paid for the ten years’ leasing, with NOTHING coming to the company either monthly or annually. And out of this paltry sum, OSICOL is still the one paying the annual insurance on the property.

“The mega station is also poorly operated as they hardly have petrol to sell to the people. Most times, sales are done through one pump with long queues of buyers.

“After our letter, as expected, the local management of NNPC had a meeting with us and promised to have a second look at the agreement and come up with favourable terms that would ensure a win-win situation between the two organisations.

“So, the issue of selling is in the figment of the imagination of the social media servants of those that have been exploiting our organisation in the past five years.

“Those that benefited from the previous terms are the ones that are jittery and paying for this campaign of calumny.”