Osun Inaugurates Imole Wi-Fi, Public Internet Service

The Osun State Government has introduced Imole Wi-Fi, a free public internet service aimed at providing residents, students, businesses and communities with access to the internet.

The initiative was launched by the Innovation, Science, Technology, and Digital Economy Office under the Office of the Special Adviser. Imole Wi-Fi is intended to facilitate digital access and increase opportunities across various sectors throughout the state.

“Imole Wi-Fi is a gateway to opportunity. With this public digital infrastructure, we are cutting barriers, connecting people, and driving growth across every sector of Osun’s economy. “This is just the first step.

As we expand Imole Wi-Fi, more government services and sectorspecific tools will follow, ensuring that every resident benefits from Osun’s digital future”, Special Adviser, Mr. Azeez Badmus said.

Connection locations, according to a statement signed by Commissioner for Information Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi are; Osun State Library, Alphastart Hub, Osun Mall, Salvation Army Middle School, Osogbo Grammar School and Ministry of Innovation, Science, Technology, and Digital Economy sites.

The statement listed the benefits to include; Students: Can study online, join classes, and access research materials; Job seekers and small businesses: May apply for opportunities and conduct business online.; Hospitals and clinics: May utilize telemedicine and digital records; Farmers: Can access weather forecasts, pricing updates, and agricultural information; Communities: May experience enhanced security through connectivity supporting emergency response and safety systems.