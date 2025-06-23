Osun: Impostor Nabbed For Robbery, Military Impersonation

Share

A 38-year-old man, Adesina Peter has been ordered to be remanded in the Ile-Ife Correctional Centre by a Magistrate Court sitting in Modakeke over alleged theft, impersonation, and unlawful possession of military attire.

Magistrate, Idowu Faith who precided over the case ordered that the culprit be kept behind the bar due to the magnitude of the alleged offence committed.

The suspect was apprehended by Amotekun personnel after he reportedly disguised as a personnel of the Nigerian Army.

Peter was said to have donned a Nigerian Army camouflage uniform to carry out criminal activities, including robbing of unsuspecting residents under the guise of military authority.

The most recent incident occurred in the Modakeke area where Peter allegedly entered the residence of one Shola Michael and stole a motorcycle. His disguise as a military officer initially gave him cover, but luck ran out when vigilant members of the community grew suspicious of his actions.

He was swiftly apprehended by local residents who immediately alerted operatives of the Osun State Security Network, popularly known as Amotekun Corps.

Peter upon his arrest, according to Idowu Abas, Osun Amotekun image maker in a statement, Peter was handed over to security authorities, and during interrogation, he confessed to the crime. Investigations further revealed that this was not his first offense involving impersonation and robbery while clad in military gear.

The presiding Magistrate emphasized the gravity of the charges particularly impersonating a military official to defraud innocent citizens and ordered that the accused be remanded in the Ile-Ife Correctional Centre.

The case was adjourned until July 28, 2025, for mention and further proceedings.

