Osun: I’ll Not Tolerate Infighting, Rivalry, Adeleke Tells Commissioners, SA

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has told the newly appointed Commissioners and Special Advisers to work harmoniously for the social development of the state.

The governor stated this on Wednesday at the inauguration of the boards’ chairmen/vice chairmen and special advisers held at Bola Ige House, Governor’s Office Abere.

He also called on the boards and the management of agencies to maintain a cordial working relationship so as to be able to deliver on their mandates.

Adeleke who warmed against infighting and rivalry among all political appointees vowed to remove any heads of the agencies and ministries where there is a crisis.

According to him, “We have gathered here again in continuation of our drive to build a masses’ oriented government. We have assembled additional teams to support us as we implement the five-point agenda.

“When I was inaugurating the commissioners a few days ago on this ground, I rolled out some basic principles governing this leadership. I call on you all to take judicious notice.

“I will not tolerate corruption and incompetence in governance. You must be above board and dedicate your time to serving the people. I will demand observance of the rule of law and due process

“You have all been part of the struggle to enthrone this administration. Now is your turn to bring new ideas to salvage our state. You are now on board the government you help to install. You must be active and ensure teamwork in all instances.

“I will not tolerate infighting and rivalry among appointed officials. Commissioners and Special Advisers must work harmoniously. The boards and the management of agencies must maintain a cordial working environment to deliver on agency mandate. All parties must recognize the limit of their powers.

“Let me warn that any agency or ministry with relationship conflict will have their heads removed. We have many serious state matters to attend to. We will not waste the precious time of our people due to avoidable distractions.

“I must also submit that I will set up the machinery to monitor the activities of appointees. Your performance in your various areas of postings and appointments will be reviewed regularly. You should not be found wanting in any way because Osun people have high expectations.

“Let me also reassure you of my administration’s commitment to serving the people. My biggest joy is when people rejoice over service delivery. My worst regret is when the state failed in its primary assignment of meeting the aspirations of the people. Our administration aspires to be the best in community response and democratic dividends

“Our State executive council is now in place. Expect an even more robust performance and service delivery.” Adeleke added.