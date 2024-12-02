Osun: Ijesa Traditional Rulers Team Up For Progress, Devt Of Ijesaland

Share

Traditional rulers in the Ijesa axis of Osun State have expressed their commitment to work together for the development and progress of the Ijesa land.

The monarchs under the auspices of Ijesa Progressive Obas Advocacy Forum held the inaugural meeting of the forum yesterday, at Ilase Ijesa.

The President of the Forum, the Alase of Ilase Ijesa, Oba Jimoh Isiaka Adesina Ajarabiolu said the objective of the forum is to promote unity, togetherness and cooperation among the Ijesa Obas so as to enhance progress and development in Ijesaland.

The Asiwaju of Ijesaland, Chief Yinka Fasuyi and former General Manager of Osun State Broadcasting Corporation, (OSBC), Honourable Wale Idowu called on all traditional rulers in Ijesa land to prioritise the progress and development of Ijesaland over any other interest.

The event came to a climax with the conferment of awards on the Olowu of Kuta, Oba Hammed Adekunle Oyelude Makama and other eminent personalities.

Speaking further, Oba Jimoh Isiaka Adesina Ajarabiolu II said “Our aims and objective are unity, peace and harmony among members of the forum and the entire Ijesaland as this symbolizes a way to optimize our chance of genuine growth in ljesa community”,

“I challenge our Politicians in Ijesaland irrespective of their political parties or religion, to use their political position to bring unique development to ljesaland”, the Alase added.

“Also, our sons and daughters home and abroad should actively support the moving train of Baba Asiwaju Yinka Fasuyi, the Asiwaju of Ijesaland and other Babas and Mamas of Ijesaland to bring a fresh breath to our land”, Oba Jimoh Isiaka Adesina Ajarabiolu II.

The Olowu of Kuta, Oba Hammed Adekunle Oyelude Makama commended the Ijesa Obas for the initiative and charged them to sustain it.

