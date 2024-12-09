Osun IGR Increases By 82%, Adeleke’s Aide Replies Omokri

Share

The Special Assistant to Osun State Governor on Revenue Matters, Stella Kosile, has dismissed claims by former presidential spokesperson, Reno Omokri regarding Osun State Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Kosile, in a statement signed and made available to journalists in Osogbo, said since the inception of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s tenure, Osun’s IGR has seen annual rise from 9.7% increase in 2022 to 13.5 and 46% increase in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Meanwhile, Omokri had claimed that the new Morayo album released by Afrobeats megastar, Wizkid generated more revenue in two weeks than what Osun State recorded as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the whole of 2023.

But the Special Adviser, who said Omokri basis for comparison was faulty, described the social media critic’s position as half statements meant to ride on Wizkid’s recently released album to gain relevance.

“Reno Omokri is comparing apples with oranges. Wizkids audience is all over the world and not Osun State residents only, and its even a person that is not able to think deep that will make such comparison.

“Christiano Ronaldo and Messi earns 213 and 130 million USD respectively yearly that’s about 583 billion Naira , So Mr Reno Omokri will Say Christiano Ronaldo and Messi should come to Nigeria to teach about 25 States whom their yearly Independent Revenue is not up to 581 Billion how to generate IGR.

“Similarly Jon Rahm despite not winning any tournament is the highest paid golfer 2024 (Forbes) with $218 million earnings, this is greater than Self employed taxes of all states in Nigeria including Lagos from 2019 till date,” Kosile said.

Accusing Omokri of being out of tune since leaving political office, she further said the ex-presidential spokesperson deliberately chose to settle for half statements in a bid to gain relevance

She said, “For the Record since inception of His Excellency’s Gov Adelekes Tenure, the Revenue of the State has seen a year on year increase from 9.7% increase in 2022 to 13.5 and 46% increase in 2023 and 2024 respectively and a 82% increase since 2021.

“It may be difficult for Mr Reno Omokri to know how 46 and 82% percent was arrived at, but critical thinkers and every other Nigerian knows data can be extrapolated.”

