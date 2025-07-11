Osun: How NYSC’s Medical Outreach Touched Kajola, 8 Other Communities

Despite a heavy downpour on Thursday, June 26, 2025, residents of Kajola Community in Ede North Local Government Area of Osun State turned out in large numbers to benefit from a free medical outreach organised by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The Kajola township hall, venue of the outreach, was filled to capacity, with eager residents, who had begun arriving as early as 9am, defying the rain in hopes of accessing healthcare many rarely enjoy.

Beyond Kajola, residents from eight surrounding communities: Apena, Alaro, Bara, Agbodo, Olode, Sunmibare, and Oke Ayo; also benefited from the NYSC’s Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD). In total, over 400 people, including farmers and artisans, received free medical attention.

The one-day outreach provided access to treatments for common ailments, and community education on hygiene and preventive healthare.

Milestone

The outreach in Kajola was part of a broader campaign under the NYSC’s Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD), a programme that has offered vital healthcare services to underserved communities since 2014.

At the launch of the 2025 First Quarter HIRD programme in the Dutse-Alhaji and Dutsepe communities of Abuja, NYSC Director-General, Brigadier-General Olakunle Nafiu, announced that HIRD had so far reached over four million Nigerians.

Represented by Mr Ahmed Ikaka, Director of Planning, Research, and Statistics, Nafiu described HIRD as both a short-term relief and a longterm intervention strategy.

According to him, “This initiative is not just about treatment; it’s about empowering communities with knowledge and data.

“By mapping health trends in rural areas, we equip governments and institutions with the insights needed for effective planning and resource allocation.”

HIRD leverages the medical skills of corps members; doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and lab scientists; to deliver services, run awareness campaigns, and refer complex cases to appropriate health facilities.

Gratitude

For residents of Kajola and neighbouring communities, the medical outreach was more than a service, it was a lifeline. A number of them expressed their gratitude to the medical team for the programme, noting that it was long overdue as they are most times left with no medical care all year round.

“I came here because I’ve been having body aches,” said Alhaji Salimon Oladele, an octogenarian and one of the early beneficiaries.

“Immediately I arrived, the doctors attended to me. They even prioritised the elderly. I didn’t pay a dime for the medications. NYSC has done something truly commendable.”

He added that many residents face difficulty accessing basic healthcare due to the lack of facilities and an overstretched local health centre.

He also lauded the corps members for not only offering consultations and treatment but also educating residents on hygiene, nutrition, and disease prevention.

A young mother of two echoed this sentiment: “Before now, we traveled to Ede or Osogbo for treatment. Now, help has come to us.

They even taught us how to protect our families from infections. We sincerely thank NYSC and hope for regular outreach like this.”

The Baale of Kajola, Chief Yinusa Kabiru Olore, expressed immense joy and gratitude over the NYSC’s decision to bring the HIRD programme to his community.

“At a time when illnesses are widespread and most people can’t afford medical care, NYSC came to our aid,” the traditional ruler said. Adding, “For choosing Kajola among the many communities in Ede, I am grateful.”

Maintain peace

He urged residents to maintain peace and unity, which, according to him, made the community a favourable choice for such interventions.

“I am so happy that NYSC considered Kajola town out of countless communities in Ede for this HIRD programme to render free medical services to my subjects.

“If we look at the world today, illnesses widespread, which individuals can’t handle. So, for considering us (Kajola town) and coming to our aid to rescue us from all forms of illness, this makes me happy,” he added.

Chief Ayobami Agboola, the Asiwaju of Kajolaland, described the outreach as “timely and commendable,” noting that many in the community could not afford healthcare.

This is a blessing. Health is wealth, and what NYSC has done here today cannot be overstated,” he said. He also praised the corps members for their professionalism and the broader ripple effects of their service.

“This gesture is already solving health problems for many. Beyond healthcare, this inspires our children to value education and careers in medicine,” he said. The outreach is timely and very commendable.

Many of our people cannot afford proper healthcare, and what the NYSC has done today is nothing short of a blessing. I sincerely thank the corps members and their coordinators for this effort. “I urge our people not to take this for granted, health is wealth.

Let us act on what we have learnt and use this opportunity to improve our well-being,” he said. “This gesture is in no small measure taking care of the prevailing health problems of some members of our community.

“Seeing corps members in their uniforms motivates our children to pursue education and careers in medicine. This is about more than healthcare—it’s about hope,” Asiwaju Agboola emphasised.

Also speaking, Pastor Daniel Agbolade, Chairman of Kajola Community Landlords’ Association, called on residents to reflect the values of love, unity, and respect learned during the outreach.

He noted that fear of God, love of neighbors, and unconditional cooperation for the development of Kajola town should be prioritized by all residents.

“As Nigeria grapples with healthcare challenges, this NYSC model stands out as a scalable, community-driven solution. It brings quality care closer to our aged, youths, women, and children.”

“Initiatives such as this would go a long way to engender quality health and life for aged people, youths, women and children who may not have access to periodic medical check-up.

“We commend the NYSC for directing attention to the host community and we express appreciation to the Management.”

The choice

Explaining the rationale behind the location, Mrs. Agboola Naimot, the Ede North NYSC Local Government Inspector, said the outreach is part of the Corps’ quarterly national medical mission.

“It’s a free service designed for the aged and vulnerable. We carry out the program quarterly and report back to the headquarters,” she said.

She highlighted that the program is under the Community Development Service (CDS) umbrella, and that corps members with medical backgrounds were mobilised to serve the Kajola community.

“Our medical teams addressed everything from malaria to hypertension. They also educated the people on maintaining healthy lifestyles,” she added.

According to Naimot, “It’s a form of free health services being given to the aged and those who are actually in need. “It’s a program that is assigned to us by the National Youth Service Corps headquarters.

With plans to expand HIRD’s reach, the Corps aims to deepen its impact, ensuring rural Nigerians no longer remain invisible in national health agendas.

The free one-day medical outreach is part of the NYSC’s continuous effort towards promoting quality health and sustainability in the rural areas.

