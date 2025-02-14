Osun: How Monarch’s Appointment Triggered Killings, Destruction

Share

What normally is an occasion for rejoicing and celebration, the appointment of a new traditional ruler, has sparkled off crisis between brothers, leaving seven policemen dead, destruction of many property and many people with injuries in its wake.

The Owa Omiran of Esa Oke palace was among the property destroyed during the crisis. It all started when the appointment of Prince Timileyin Oluyemi Ajayi as the Olojudo of Ido-Ajegunle, by the government of Osun State was made public on January 29, 2025.

Ido-Ajegunlea town is located within Esa-Oke in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State. Esa-Oke is the hometown of the late Chief Bola Ige, who was a former governor of the Old Oyo State and Minister of Justice and AttorneyGeneral of the Federation.

Prince Ajayi, a United Kingdombased IT engineer, who studied Office and Information Management at Lead City University, Ibadan, Nigeria before his sojourn abroad.

He is also an entrepreneur with invested in hospitality and agricultural industries.

Genesis

The announcement of Ajayi was trailed with controversy from the onset, with some of the people alleging that the new traditional ruler is not an indigene of the town he is to moderate over but rather he is from Ilesa.

What first started as coffee talk and gossips was to later fester into a full scale fight as people took up arms against each, throwing the town into anarchy.

This development was confirmed by a representative of Esa-Oke Central Union, Oladiti Awodiran, who said that pandemonium broke out as a result of the appointment of a stranger as oba in a community within EsaOke town.

According to him, “it is with utmost regret and profound sadness that I have to address you this afternoon concerning the tragic event that occurred today in Esa Oke, a hitherto peaceful community, in Obokun local government of Osun State.

“My heart bleeds and my head aches as I stand before you today to inform you that men in police uniform invaded Esa Oke community and started shooting sporadically leading to the death of no fewer than four youths while several others were wounded in the mayhem “The pandemonium broke out as a result of the announcement by Governor Ademola Adeleke that a stranger has been appointed as Oba or Baale in a community within Esa Oke town.

“The Esa Oke community had in the past vehemently resisted the attempt to install an oba or Baale in the community as the said settlement is right inside Esa Oke town, a few meters to the campus of Osun State College of Technology, Esa Oke.

“To us, the appointment of a Baale or Oba on another town’s territory negates all logic, tradition and history. Esa Oke is in Ijesa North Federal constituency, the settlement (Ido Ajegunle) on which a monarch was appointed by Owa of Ilesa is unit eleven, a polling station under Esa Oke.

Community’s demand

As peace returned to the troubled community, members of the community have made it clear to the governor that the only solution to attaining permanent peace and not fragile peace as its presently exist, is for the appointment to be reversed with immediate effect.

This demand was made when the governor led a high-level delegation on a fact-finding mission to investigate the root cause of the crisis. During the meeting, Otunba Bamigboye Yinusa Aremu, Chairman of the Esa-Oke Central Union (ECU), voiced the community’s concerns over the appointment, which was made through a government white paper.

Aremu emphasised that Ajayi hails from Ilesa, within the Ijesa South Traditional Council, and has no ancestral or historical ties to Esa-Oke. This is as he disclosed, “this imposition violates the traditional and historical jurisdiction of His Royal Majesty, Oba Adeyemi Akanbi Adediran, the Atipa Owaji II, OwaOmiran of Esa-Oke.

It undermines the peace and unity of our community. “Your presence here today is a testament to your commitment to justice, peace, and the well-being of all communities in Osun State.

The only way to restore trust and prevent further violence is to reverse the government white paper that installed Prince Ajayi as the Olojudo of Ido Ajegunle.’’

Additionally, they demanded the immediate and unconditional release of youths arrested during the crisis. Addressing the people, Adeleke urged the community to embrace peace, stating that development cannot thrive in an atmosphere of crisis.

“I will investigate and ensure that the culprits are brought to book. Write your petition, and I as – sure you that justice will be done,” Adeleke said. Adding, “I will look into your complaints and set up a panel of inquiry to address the crisis.”

Ido Ayegunle

The newly appointed traditional ruler who is at the centre of this crisis, Ajayi has denied the claim that Esa-Oke and Ido Ayegunle people are at war and that Ido Ayegunle is not part of Esa Oke as claimed by the people of Esa Oke.

The monarch, who spoke through Ibironke Busuyi, one of his chiefs, said his domain is not part of Esa-Oke, stating that it is a separate town outside Esa-Oke. He commended the efforts of the security forces calming the situation in Ido Ayegunle, alleging that the people of Esa-Oke have been encroaching on the land of Ido Ayegunle.

According to Ajayi, “it is essential to set the record straight that Ido Ayegunle is a separate township from Esa Oke, with its own suburbs and recognised by the government of Osun State and Governor Ademola Adeleke.

“The history of violence between Esa Oke and Ido Ayegunle dates back to 1995 when our father, the late King Adekanmi Ajayi Aselebe, was appointed as the 16th Oba of Ido Ayegunle.

This led to his elevation as the Part 2 King of the Yoruba band in 2014. However, the ing of Esa Oke at that time waged war against our father, destroying properties and lives, including schools and the palace.

“After our late father’s passing four years ago, the Owa Omiran of Esa Oke, Oba Adeyemi Adediran, appointed Jonfolo Lawrence Adebisi Obanla of Esa Oke as the Baale of Ido Ayegunle, despite Ido Ayegunle having a Part 2 Oba since 2024.

This decision is deceitful and has hindered the growth and development of Ido Ayegunle. “We sought government intervention and provided documentation to support our claims.

The state government in pursuance of justice affirmed our claim, leading to the appointment of the new Olojudo. We are eternally grateful. “Unfortunately, the people of Esa Oke have continued to encroach on our land, leading to violent clashes. Recently, on January 31, 2025, a group of people from Ido Ayegunle were ambushed and beaten while trying to clean up their community hall.’’

He added, “we appreciate the efforts of the government in addressing this issue, and we are confident that the truth will prevail. Ido Ayegunle is a separate entity from Esa Oke, and we will continue to fight for our rights and freedom.

“The new Olojudo has the full support of the people of Ido Ayegunle. This was demonstrated today when the people rose in defence of their town, tradition and their traditional ruler.

“We have allowed the government to do its job. We thank God that justice has prevailed. We are not from Esa Oke, so I don’t know what is going on in Esa Oke. We implore people to read, and understand that the little town of Ido Ayegunle is not part of Esa Oke.

“We are not in any way related to the Esa Oke crisis. Esa Oke are the ones in Ido Ayegunle, as I speak, but we believe the government will save our town from aggressors.”

Appointment Justified

Following this crisis, the Osun state government later released ga – zette and official memos to justify the recent appointment of Olojudo of Ido Ayegunle, vowing to prosecute those behind arson and killings of Monday, February 3, 2025.

Justifying the appointment of Ajayi, the state government according to a statement signed through the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlistment, Kolapo Alimi released a number of documents to the public on the matter.

Among those documents released to the public are the official gazette of the state government dated 2005, which affirmed the Owa Obokun of Ijesha land, not Owaminran of Esa Oke as the prescribed authority over Ido Ayegunle.

Two other documents were the elevation of the Oba Olojudo of Ido Ayegunle to Part 2 in 2014, which was conveyed to the late Olojudo by both the local government and the palace of Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland.

The Commissioner disclosed that the government followed due process as evidenced by legal and administrative documents existing before the advent of the new administration.

Further details provided by the Commissioner are as follows: “On July 16 1995, a communal clash oc – curred between Esa-Oke and Ido Ayegunle, which led to the loss of a life as well as destruction of property when one Samuel Adekanmi Ajayi was appointed as Baale of Ido Ayegunle by the then Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromo – laran.

“The state government, later in July 1998 set up a one man enquiry into the Olojudo of Ido Ayegunle Chieftaincy to investigate areas/ settlements traditionally associated with Esa-Oke and determine whether Ido Ayegunle is among and to determine who the Prescribed Authority is between the Owamiran of Esa-Oke and Owa Obokun of Ijesaland.

“The enquiry found that despite the fact that Esa-Oke and Ido Ayegunle are in the same local government and are contiguous, they have neither traditional nor customary relationship and concluded that the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland should continue to be the Prescribed Authority to the Olojudo of Ido Ayegunle Chieftaincy.

“This was affirmed by the then State Executive Council on 31st March, 2005 which approved that the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland should continue to be the Prescribed Authority over Ido Ayegunle.

The then Governor signed the legal order on 28th November, 2005. “This selection was affirmed by the meeting of the State Executive Council held on Wednesday 29th January, 2025, which approved the appointment of Oba Ajayi Olu – watimileyin Oluyemi as the Olojudo of Ido Ayegunle.”

