Osun Holds Stakeholders Meeting With Domicile Banks, Seeks Cooperation With GTNL

Osun State Government has urged banks domiciled in the state to cooperate with its technical consultant, Global Transactions Nigeria Ltd (GTNL), in the course of discharging its duties as the state’s government consultant.

The government also emphasized that GTNL is the sole technical consultant pursuant to the judgment of the Osun State High Court delivered on 28 September 2023, with the mandate to ensure the integrity of the telecommunications infrastructure in the State in compliance with relevant environmental protection law.

At a stakeholders meeting held with the representatives of banks domiciled in the state, held at the Ministry of Environment, Osogbo, had in attendance about four commissioners, Permanent Secretaries, and bank representatives, among others.

The Government implored the banks to cooperate with GTNL, as non-compliance had severe legal consequences.

The Stakeholders meeting which was held on October 12, 2023, had in attendance government officials such as; Hon. Muyiwa Anjoorin (Commissioner for Environment), Hon. Olusola Ogungbile (Commissioner for Finance), Prof. Ademola Adeleke (Commissioner for Economic Planning & Budget),

Others are; Mr. Debo Oladinni, Senior Legal Adviser (representing the Attorney-General & Commissioner for Justice), Mr. R.A. Oyegbami (Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment), Mrs. Yetunde Esan (Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Economic Planning & Budget), Mr. Femi Akande (Director, Administration & Supply, Ministry of Environment), Mr. Wale Akala (Director of Environmental Health & Sanitation, Ministry of Environment) and Mr. S.O. Ogunleye (Deputy Director, Environmental Health & Sanitation, Ministry of Environment).

The nine banks duly represented by its officials include First Bank of Nigeria Ltd, Guaranty Trust Bank Ltd., Zenith Bank Plc., Fidelity Bank Plc., Wema Bank Plc, First City Monument Bank, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Unity Bank Plc and Jaiz Bank Plc.

The Technical Consultant, GTNL were represented by Mr. Rotimi George-Taylor (Executive Chairman) and Morenike George-Taylor (Director, Data & Project Management).

Also present at the meeting was the Deputy Commander of the Joint Task Force, Osun State.