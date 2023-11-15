Osun HLAs Debunk Signing MoU With Govt On State Projects

…says it’s a lie from the pit of hell

The Heads of Local Government Administrations (HLAs) in Osun State have debunked the rumour making rounds that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State government on a State project.

In a press release signed by the State Chairman, Forum of Heads of Local Government, Dr Adewale Adedapo, and made available to New Telegraph, in Osogbo, on Wednesday, the forum described the rumour as unsubstantiated lies.

The forum said the lies were being spread by ‘unknown clowns’ who wanted to score cheap points from unsuspecting members of the public.

According to the release, “the unsubstantiated lies made around by unknown clowns who believed they can score cheap points from the unsuspecting populace, especially, the lovers of Mr Governor, through this fabrications.”

“I make bold to say categorically here, that no meeting was held with the Government on any MOU, and that if any drastic decision is to be made at the local government, ALGON is the only constitutionally recognized body to do such.”

“So I want to refute the useless allegations and clear the air on this non-existent MOU. this will not deter our unflinching support for the workers’ friendly Administration of Senator Nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke towards building a sustainable Local Government system and giving comfort and dividend of democracy to the people at the grassroots. I thank you.”