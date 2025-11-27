Osun Has Undergone Transformative Turnaround – Adeleke

Three years into his administration, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke says the state has experienced “a transformative turnaround,” asserting that sectors he inherited in crisis in 2022 have now been rebuilt.

In a statewide broadcast titled My Stewardship in Three Years, Adeleke said he inherited “a fractured system” marked by unpaid pensions, abandoned infrastructure, poor healthcare, declining school performance, a troubled mining sector, and “a climate of insensitive leadership.”

“Three years later, the Osun story is positively different,” he said. “The state has become a national reference point in good governance.”

The governor highlighted key achievements, including the revival of stalled water projects such as the Ilesa Water Project and the Ora-Igbomina Water Scheme, alongside the drilling of motorised boreholes across all 332 wards.

On sports, Adeleke noted the remodelling of Osogbo City Stadium, the establishment of the Osun Sports Commission, and the introduction of a Sports Development Fund for sustainable financing.

He described land reform as a major milestone, citing the newly introduced digital Certificate of Occupancy system that eliminates forgery, stops double allocations, and boosts investor confidence.

In the civil service, Adeleke said the administration had cleared pension and salary arrears, promoted workers with financial backing, and strengthened accounting systems to international standards.

The governor pointed to progress in the digital economy, noting the establishment of ICT and innovation policies, the domestication of the Start-Up Act, improvements to Google mapping, and the creation of a digital economy advisory board.

He also highlighted climate action and mining reforms, including Osun’s equity stake in the Segilola gold project and revalidation of mining licenses to ensure environmental compliance.

In health, more than 200 primary health centres have been rehabilitated, with nearly 200 more underway. The free surgical outreach has reached over 70,000 beneficiaries, and the state’s insurance scheme was expanded to cover pensioners. Osun recently received a $500,000 award as the South-West’s best-performing state on Universal Health Coverage.

In education, over 120 schools were renovated or upgraded, institutions like Osun State University and the University of Ilesa strengthened, bursaries restored, and teacher training enhanced. National exam rankings improved from 33rd to 7th, with students now representing Nigeria in global competitions.

The agricultural sector also received targeted support, including revived tractors, 31 new tractors, subsidized cocoa and cashew seedlings, and reduced prices for cocoa and palm pods. Nearly ₦2 billion has been disbursed to cooperative societies, benefiting over 30,000 people through ward-based cooperatives.

Adeleke further noted progress in culture and tourism, citing the revitalisation of the Osun Osogbo Festival, the Adire Osun Àgbáyé Fiesta, and partnerships with institutions like the British Museum to expand the creative economy.

Infrastructure improvements include 255 kilometres of completed roads, 160 kilometres ongoing, with major projects such as the Ilesa dual carriageway, Ife flyover, and Lameco bridge well advanced. The “Light-Up Osun” solar initiative has illuminated major routes in the capital.

“Osun has transformed across all sectors,” Adeleke said. “Our administration remains committed to building on these achievements and ensuring sustained growth and development for the state.”