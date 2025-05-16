Osun Hajj Camp to Be Completed Soon – Governor

Share

Governor Ademola Adeleke has fulfilled another of his promises as the first Hajj Camp for Osun state which the governor laid its foundation last year has reached 70 percent completion. Governor Adeleke had last year expressed shock and surprise to hear that only Osun state has no Hajj Camp among all the South Western States.

T h e g o v e r n o r ‘ s Spokesperson,Mallam Olawale Rasheed said that he subsequently performed the foundation laying ceremony with a standing instruction to the contractor to complete the job before the end of 2024.

While inspecting the Hajj camp recently, the Governor expressed happiness that the project is progressing according to schedule with a completion target of October 2025.

He assured the Osun State Muslim Community that the ongoing hajj camp would be ready for the use of the next contingent of pilgrims to Hajj in the year 2026. Welcomed with singing and dancing by construction workers on site, the governor said the 2000 seater auditorium as well as an administrative block would break the jinx of Osun without Hajj camp since its creation in 1991.

The Governor stressed the need for the pilgrims to use the opportunity to pray for Osun State while performing hajj in the holy land, which is the 5th pillar of Islam.

“As ambassadors of Osun State, you are not only representing yourselves and your families but also the hopes and prayers of our entire state.

Remember that Hajj is not only a physical experience, it is a spirit trial that demands empathy, endurance and a sense of brotherhood with fellow pilgrims from all over the world”, the Governor told the intending pilgrims.

While appreciating the support and prayers of the Muslim ummah in the State, under the leadership of the State’s Grand Imam, Sheikh Musa Animasahun, Governor Adeleke reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to build a befitting mosque at the Government House.

“The construction of the Hajj Camp is nearing completion, and I have also approved the building of a befitting mosque at the Government House, alongside the release of funds to complete the Hajj Camp.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Osun State Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board, Sheikh Maruf Ishola appreciated the Governor for subsidising hajj fares in six ways including transportation, free medical services for the pilgrims, sallah celebration on the day of Arafah among others.

“The Governor approved six different subsidies which are not covered by the hajj fees paid by pilgrims. For this, we appreciate the Governor and the entire Osun state government”, the Board chairman posited.

