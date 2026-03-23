Osun Guber: Tinubu Not Supporting Adeleke –APC

The Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO) Media Fronts has rejected the reports claiming that Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has entered into an agreement with President Bola Tinubu to secure his re-election in August.

In a statement yesterday, Coordinator Adebayo Adedeji described the claims as false and unfounded. According to the group, Tinubu does not believe in the leadership style of Adeleke, hence he rejected his alleged overtures to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) last year.

The group said the candidate of the APC for the August 15 governorship poll Bola Oyebamiji met with the President, where, according to them, he unveiled his plans for the development of Osun.

The group said:“We state unequivocally that this claim is false, unfounded, and a calculated attempt to cajole unsuspecting people of Osun State. “It is nothing more than a desperate move to shore up the discombobulated image of Adeleke, whose administration has failed to provide purposeful and effective leadership in nearly four years in office.”