Osun Guber: Omisore Rejects Consensus Candidate As 9 APC Aspirants Submit Nomination Forms

The nine All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders jostling for the party’s ticket for next year’s Osun State governorship poll yesterday submitted their expression of interest and nomination forms to the party’s Abuja national secretariat.

They include former National Secretary Iyinola Omisore, Babatunde Oralusi, Munirudeen Oyebamiji, Oyedotun Babayemi, and immediate past Deputy Governor Benedict Alabi.

Others are Akinade Ogunbiyi, Adegoke Adekunle, Mulikat Jimoh. Omisore Senate said he has better credentials to govern the state than any other aspirant.

The former deputy governor dismissed the consideration of a consensus candidate for the election, saying it violates the laws of election. Alabi said he is offering himself as a “servant-leader” committed to unity, inclusive governance, and shared progress for the state.

He said he joined the race after getting the Minister of Blue Economy Adegboyega Oyetola’s nod. Alabi, who was Oyetola’s deputy when the minister governed Osun from 2018 to 2022, said: “My decision is not born of a fleeting ambition, but from a deep-seated and enduring commitment to the progress of our state and the welfare of every single one of our people.

“It is a commitment anchored in a simple, yet powerful, principle: that leadership, at its very best, is an act of service, guided by a good heart. “It is a mission that begins not with seeking power, but with a good heart—a heart that feels the struggles of our people and is compelled to act.