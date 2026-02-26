Osun Guber: Obokun APC Maps Out Strategy Ahead Of 2026

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State, has resolved to intensify grassroots mobilisation and internal cohesion ahead of the 2026 governorship election.

The resolution was reached on Thursday during a strategic meeting convened by the APC chieftain, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, with councillors elected on the party’s platform in the council area.

The gathering, held in Obokun, brought together councillors from all wards within the Local Government to deliberate on preparations for the forthcoming gubernatorial poll.

Participants said the meeting was aimed at strengthening coordination at the grassroots and reviewing the party’s existing political structures across the state.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the session, the councillors resolved to focus on discipline, cohesion, strategic communication, and sustained ward-level engagement in the build-up to the election.

Addressing the councillors, Oyintiloye emphasised the importance of unity and effective mobilisation.

“We must remain disciplined and united in our approach as we prepare for the 2026 governorship election,” he said.

He added that grassroots representatives have a crucial role to play in consolidating support for the party.

“Our strength lies in our presence at the ward level. We must deepen engagement with our constituents and reinforce confidence in our structures,” he said.

The councillors collectively reaffirmed their commitment to responsible leadership and pledged to intensify mobilisation efforts within their respective wards.

They also resolved to strengthen collaboration among party stakeholders to advance what they described as a shared vision for sustainable development and progress in the state.

The participants expressed renewed determination to work together towards securing victory for the party in the 2026 governorship election.