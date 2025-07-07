Osun Guber: INEC Announces Date For Commencement Of Voter Registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Osun State Office on Monday announced the dates for the commencement of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) ahead of the August 8, 2026, governorship election in the state.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Mutiu Agboke, who made this known during a meeting with Electoral Officers, EOs, in Osogbo, revealed that the CVR is scheduled to commence on August 18, 2025, for the first phase and August 25, 2025, for the second phase.

According to him, the meeting was convened as a crucial preparation to assess the readiness of the Electoral Officers for the upcoming CVR exercise and also to deliberate on operational issues and general preparedness ahead of the CVR.

He emphasised the need to know their mindset, the level of reality to effectively respond to challenges and make adequate preparations for a successful exercise and also noted that the second part of the meeting would involve a general assessment of INEC local government offices focusing on infrastructure, logistics, and workforce readiness.

“The meeting was designed to examine the state of affairs with respect to the CVR as it would provide a platform for internal review before engaging with wider stakeholders.

“Online registration is slated to commence on 18 August, while physical, in-person registration is scheduled for 25 August. It is important for us to understand each other and align our strategies before we begin.

“We want to critically examine INEC local governments offices and their officers to ensure everything is in order. The meeting is crucial for us to talk to ourselves and have an understanding before we bring the general stakeholders on board.

“I appreciate your commitment to ensuring that the INEC LG offices keep functioning effectively ahead of the exercise,” he said.

.