Osun Guber: Disregard Purported Election Of Candidate – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has described as false the videos and social media posts claiming that the party has “picked” a candidate for the 2026 Osun governorship election.

ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, in a post on Wednesday, said the party has not conducted its primaries to elect the flagbearer for the 2026 governorship election in Osun.

Abdullahi explained that a timetable has been released for the purpose, which was widely publicised.

He called on all aspirants on the party’s platform to adhere strictly to the guidelines.

“For the avoidance of doubts, the ADC remains committed to the highest standards of internal democracy, anchored on a free, fair and transparent electoral process,” Abdullahi assured.