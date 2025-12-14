Osun Guber Apc Primary: Be Magnanimous In Victory, Tinubu Tells Oyebamiji

President Bola Tinubu has urged Asiwaju Munirudeen Oyebamiji to be magnanimous in victory and embrace party leaders as he emerged the consensus candidate for the governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2026 Osun state gubernatorial election 2026.

Oyebamiji had emerged as the consensus candidate of the APC in the party’s primary on Saturday.

The President, in a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, congratulated Oyebamiji for his emergence, even as he praised the Osun State APC for the unity and spirit of reconciliation that preceded and also permeated the primary election conducted through affirmation.

The President applauded all the aspirants who graciously stepped down in favour of Oyebamiji, demonstrating party loyalty and a collective commitment to the APC’s ideals.

He urged Oyebamiji to be magnanimous in victory by embracing all party leaders and former aspirants, ensuring inclusivity and cohesion as the party moves forward in the political process.

“The journey to reclaim Osun State for the progressive fold in the 2026 governorship election has begun”, the President stated. “I urge all members and leaders of APC in the state to remain focused, united, and resolute. Victory is achievable, and together, we will succeed.”