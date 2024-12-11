Osun Guber: APC Group Appeals To Party Leaders To Zone Ticket To Osun West

Share

A group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, Coalition of Osun APC Interest Groups (COAIG), has called on the leadership of the party to allow the 2026 governorship ticket go to Osun-West Senatorial District.

Coordinator of the group, Samuel Abioye, in a news conference, stated that it is the will of the party faithful and electorate that the governorship candidate comes from Osun West.

He appealed to former governors Gboyega Oyetola and Pa Bisi Akande, to support the zoning of the party ticket to OsunWest, so that the party can emerge victorious at the 2026 poll.

“It is important to note that this press conference was occasioned by our passion for our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Share

Please follow and like us: