Osun Group Urges Adeleke To Stay In PDP, Support Tinubu’s 2027 Re-election

Share

A political advocacy group, Osun Leaders of Thought (OLT), has urged Governor Ademola Adeleke to resist growing pressures to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), advising instead that he remain in the PDP while strategically supporting President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

In a statement released on Friday and signed by Adesola Adigun, OLT’s Chief of Public Affairs, the group warned that any attempt to lure Governor Adeleke into the APC could destabilize both the political structure of Osun State and the broader national alignment ahead of the next general elections.

“We take note of mounting pressure from far and near to get Governor Ademola Adeleke to cross over to the APC. This is ill-advised and unnecessary. The Governor should remain in PDP and continue the good work he is doing for the good people of Osun State,” the group said.

While expressing strong support for President Tinubu’s 2027 presidential ambition, the group underscored that their position is rooted in regional and ancestral loyalty, noting that Osun State, being Tinubu’s ancestral home, bears a “moral obligation” to support his second term in office.

OLT argued that Governor Adeleke’s political strength and broad appeal across party lines make him an essential ally in securing Osun for the APC-led Federal Government, even without formally defecting to the ruling party.

They outlined four major reasons for their position: Adeleke’s unmatched popularity in Osun, the lingering internal crisis within the state APC, historical rivalries among key political figures in the state, and a growing bipartisan sentiment among voters who support both Adeleke and Tinubu.

“To win Osun, Adeleke’s brand is a must for the President without dilution,” the statement noted, adding that merging Adeleke into the APC alongside former adversaries could reopen old political wounds and threaten the fragile unity within the state’s political class.

The group instead recommended a strategic alliance between Governor Adeleke and the Presidency—one that ensures mutual political support without necessitating a party switch.

“We call on Mr. President and the Governor of Osun State to enter into a mutual supportive agreement. Nothing like defection should be included. We speak on behalf of many silent leaders of thought across Osun State,” OLT stated.

The group concluded by stressing the need for pragmatism over partisanship, urging political actors to prioritize stability and continuity in governance over personal or factional gains.

Share