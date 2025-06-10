Osun Group Backs Adeleke’s Visit To Tinubu, Faults APC Critics

Share

A group, Osun Leaders of Thought, has praised Governor Ademola Adeleke’s recent visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing it as a demonstration of political maturity and a step toward strengthening Southwest unity despite party differences.

In a statement signed by its press officer, Adekunle Adebayo, and made available to newsmen on Monday, the group said Adeleke’s decision to visit Tinubu, who hails from a different political party, was not only commendable, but necessary for fostering collaboration across party lines.

The group also hailed President Tinubu for receiving the governor warmly, saying it portrayed him as “a father to all, regardless of political affiliations”.

