Osun Govt Vows To Make Olojo Festival Global Brand

…As Ooni goes into seclusion

The Osun State government has reiterated its earlier commitment that it will make the Olojo festival a big and recognised brand globally.

This was made known at the Palace of Ooni of Ile Ife, during the 2025 launch of the Olojo annual festival in Osun State on Saturday.

Themed, “Tourism for Inclusive Growth with Cultural Reverb,” the Osun State Commissioner for Tourism and Culture, Mr Abiodun Ojo, said Olojo, as an annual festival, will get a boost and the State government will also make it a global brand.

Mr Ojo eulogises the role played by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enita Adeyeye Ogunwusi, for projecting the festival well and wishes him long life on the throne.

According to him, the festival is significant because of the spiritual exercises that characterise it and the testimonies it attracts.

He said the celebration of the revered cultural event was held annually in the ancient city of Ile-Ife to celebrate the day of the first dawn.

He added that the festival is significant because of the spiritual exercises that characterise it and the testimonies it attracts, stressing that the festival marked the birth of the “Aare Crown”.

He said: “As a State government, we will continue to support the festival and Ile-Ife as a town. He also thanks the various brands supporting the festival to make it the best.”

It was gathered that the crown does everything humans do; it is a very spiritual crown, very sacred. People have charged the crown, and prayed with it; what they asked was done for them. These are the testimonies people come back to tell.

It was also gathered that the Monarch will be going into seclusion tonight, and the grand finale will come up on Friday, September 26, 2025, at the Enuwa, Ile-Ife.

The organisers also debunked the rumour that the worshipers were not fetish people, but rather custodians of their ancestors’ legacy, which continued to benefit them.

The Senior Brand Manager of Seamans, Nnenna Onyenacho, said we are here again in the Palace this year, as we will herald the Oloja Festival 2025, and we will continue to partner with the festival. Seamans is happy to associate with the Ooni of Ife and the entire Yorubaland as a whole.

“Seaman Schnapps will continue to partner with the Ooni of Ife palace to ensure that subsequently Olojo Festivals will be a wonder to all in Nigeria and the world beyond.

“Our presence at the festival will come with a lot of engagements to add colour to the festival, our products and other engagements will create fun and excitement during the festival to the admiration of all guests and residents.”

The managing director of Adron group, Adewale Ajobo said It is an honour to stand before you, on behalf of the chairman, Adetola Emmanuel King, his board member, management and the entire staff of Adron Group, as we herald the 2025 Olojo Festival, an event that powerfully reminds the world that culture is both a bridge to our past and a pathway to inclusive growth for our future.

She said the essence of Olojo’s value to Nigeria and the global community under the visionary leadership of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Enita Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Olojo Festival is more than a festival; it is a heritage treasure. It celebrates Ile Ife as a cradle of Yoruba civilisation and projects Nigeria’s rich traditions onto the world stage.

“The festival strengthens local economies, draws international attention and inspires unity among diverse people, proving that culture can drive both economic progress and social cohesion.

“We at Adron Homes see culture and community as inseparable. As a real estate company with a strong nationwide presence, our mission is not only to provide affordable land and housing, but to build communities that respect tradition, nurture identity, and inspire growth.

“Identifying with Olojo Festival reflects our belief that sustainable development must honour heritage while creating opportunities for future generations.”