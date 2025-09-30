Osun Govt Urges Parents To Prioritize Children’s Education Over Frivolities

The Osun State Government has urged parents to prioritize their children’s education above frivolous spending, emphasizing that education remains the surest path to a brighter future.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Rural Development and Community Affairs, Adetunji Ajala, made the appeal on Tuesday in Erin-Osun, Irepodun Local Government Area of the state, during the distribution of school uniforms, sandals, bags, and other educational materials to pupils.

The initiative, according to Ajala, is part of the government’s grassroots advocacy to promote quality education and aligns with Governor Ademola Adeleke’s vision to reposition the education sector in Osun State.

“We have identified the pressing needs of pupils in rural communities, especially those who attend school without basic learning materials. This intervention is not just about distributing items but about sustaining advocacy for quality education at the grassroots,” he said.

“We have also put in place a model to follow up on what has been given, ensuring continuity and sustainability. Education is the future, and we are determined to support our children to prepare for tomorrow.”

Ajala further advised parents to avoid wasteful spending and instead channel their resources towards their children’s educational needs, noting that shared responsibility between parents and government is crucial for securing the future of the younger generation.

“Parents should not get involved in frivolities. It is not about going to parties or wasting money. Education is fundamental to the future of their children and to their own future. The government is doing its part, and we want parents to join hands with us in this effort,” he added.

In his remarks, the former Chairman of Irepodun South LCDA, Hon. Dr. Sulaiman Wasiu Kayode, commended the gesture, describing education as the most powerful tool for lifting families and communities out of poverty.

“The Governor has made it clear that knowledge is the pathway out of poverty. We must encourage our students, particularly in the sciences and technology-related courses, so they can become problem solvers in society,” he said.

“It is not enough to seek white-collar jobs; students must choose courses that provide solutions to societal needs. This is how we can build a stronger Nigeria and Osun State.”

Also speaking, the LGEA Chairman of Irepodun Local Government, Mr. Abdulganiyu Mushafau Ogunmola, lauded the intervention, describing it as “a thing of joy” that would further boost the state’s reputation in the education sector.