Osun Govt To Setup OSUNPRENEUR, Empower 600 Youths

Osun State Government has partnered with Fidelity Bank, Wootlab Foundation, Microsoft, UNDP, SMEDAN, and BOI to set up an MSME Clinic (OSUNPRENEUR) to empower 600 Youths across its Local Government Areas.

Hon Kehinde Ibitoye, Osun State Focal Person on Social Intervention Programs(SIP), made this known in a statement on Monday.

“In line with Governor Ademola Adeleke’s Business Growth Initiative, through strategic partnerships with the office of the Focal Person on Social Intervention Programs(SIP), the state is committed to providing more digital jobs for Osun Youths.

“The Osun State Government through the office of the Focal Person on National Social Intervention programs is set to launch a MSME CLINIC (OSUNPRENEUR) that will empower youths across the local government areas with digital and related skills.

“The state is in partnership with a leading financial institution in Nigeria, FIDELITY BANK, Wootlab Foundation, GOOGLE, MICROSOFT, UNDP, SMEDAN, and BOI to set up the OSUNPRENEUR.

“The arrangement for the initiatives was reached after a meeting between representatives of the bank, relevant stakeholders, and the Focal Person on National Social Investment in Abuja,” he said

Ibitoye said the strategic objectives of the OSUNPRENEUR programme include: To empower young entrepreneurs by providing them with tailored financial products, training, and support to enable them to build sustainable businesses that will support the growth of Osun’s economy.

3he said other objectives include: supporting tech-savvy youths with a keen interest in digital innovations and aspiring to drive technological advancements, by providing them with financial solutions, training, and access to strategic partnerships.

“OSUNPRENEUR would be positioned to serve as a centralized platform to provide cutting-edge digital skills, mentorship, and networking opportunities targeted at tech-savvy youths and young entrepreneurs in Osun State.

“The focus is promoting entrepreneurship, skills development, and the integration of young employees in the workforce, particularly getting youths employed in the digital economy and upskilling SMEs who can directly add value to the country’s economy,” he said

He said during the training, young adults would be enlightened in software engineering, product management, business analysis, cloud computing, and product design, using a specialized curriculum designed by Google and Microsoft.

“In mentorship, 600 SMEs across Osun State will be mentored by experts while coaches will train and upskill them for business growth and quantum leap.

“In the program, grants will be provided under a collaborative arrangement by FIDELITY BANK, setting aside millions to be given to SMEs and Techprenuers,” he said.