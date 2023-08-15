Osun Govt To Effect No Work, No Pay Rule For OSPOLY Striking Staff

Osun State Government has declared the no work, no pay rule on staffers of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree who refuse to resume to duty as of Monday, 14th August 2023.

This was disclosed in a memo signed by the Acting Registrar of the Institution, Mr Abiodun Oloyede.

The memo stated that “sequel to the government directive that the Institution should re-open fully on Monday 14th August 2023, the Chairman, Governing Council of the Institution, Hon Diran Ayanbeku has directed that all staff of the Institution should report unfailingly to commence the suspended Part-Time students First Semester Examination immediately.”

As a result of this, the Chairman directed that Attendance Registers should be opened in the Personnel Unit of the Institution’s Registry for the staff to indicate their attendance daily.

The release warned that any staff who refuses to carry out his/her academic duties would be sanctioned accordingly.

It would be recalled that members of the academic Staff of the Institution have embarked on strike since 3 weeks ago, following the suspension of the Rector of the Institution, Dr. Tajudeen Odetayo as a result of alleged financial impropriety and abuse of office levied against him.

As a result of this, a Panel of Enquiry has been set up by the State Government to investigate the allegations.