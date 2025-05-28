Osun Govt To Conduct Free Medical Check-Up For Business Owners

Share

In line with the Corporate Social Responsibilities which focuses on Education, Healthcare and other laudable initiatives, the Osun State Government has concluded arrangements to organize free medical check up for residents of the state.

New Telegraph reports that the free medical check-up is designed for the public, particularly Business Owners across all Local Government Areas in the State.

The government according to a statement is inviting members of all kinds of business associations to participate in the upcoming FREE Medical Checkup.

The statement signed by the acting Chairman, Osun Internal Revenue Service, Hon. Solanke Hazmat, affirmed that the free medical outreach, supported by Electronic Collections ECG, will cut across the headquarters of the nine (9) federal constituency of the state (Ilesa, Ikirun, Ila, Iwo, Ede, Ijebujesa, Ikire, Ife, Osogbo.)

In the release, Hon. Hamzat who spoke on behalf of the State Government, expressed concerns over the stress and non-challant attitude to health checkups of most business owners in the state, therefore sent a passionate appeal to them to make use of this free health check up which comes up on, Thursday, 12th June, 2025 by 9am in the morning.

“It is observed that, a lot of business owners across the state have not been paying attention to their health nor perform any form of Checkup until they break down. His Excellency, Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke noticed this trend and instructed that we conduct a Free Full Health Checkup for all Business owners in the State, because the Business owners are the Life blood of the Economy of this State”. He said.

The Medical Checkup will include, but not limited to Blood Pressure Checkup and Counselling, Blood Sugar Checkup, Obesity Checkup, BMI Check, Vision Test, Clinical Examination, Liver Function Tests, Kidney Function Tests, Lipid Profile, Urinalysis, Cardiac Stress Test, and General Checkup, assuring that all registered person will benefit from this exercise.

He then noted that venues of the free medical check up across the nine federal constituencies will be communicated soon, therefore imploring interested business owners and managers to visit www.ecg.ng/freecheckup to register before June 6th, 2025 to ensure effective planning and provision of qualitative medical checkup for all participants across the state.

Share