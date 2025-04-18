Osun Govt Tasks Communities On Roads Maintainance

Share

The Osun State Government has called on rural communities to take ownership of newly constructed roads under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), urging traditional rulers and local residents to ensure their proper usage, safety and long-term maintenance.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ awareness campaign on Thursday at Methodist High School, Aagba, Boripe Local Government Area of the state, the Project Coordinator of RAAMP in Osun, Engr. P. R. Okediya, emphasized the importance of community involvement in preserving the quality of rural infrastructure once completed.

“The road belongs to us all, and we must work hard to protect and maintain it,” Okediya said, addressing traditional rulers, local leaders and residents present at the event.

“Once the project is completed, the responsibility for managing and maintaining the road will be handed over to the communities”, he said.

According to the coordinator, the road project is designed as a low-volume road to facilitate the movement of rural dwellers, particularly in transporting farm produce to the market.

