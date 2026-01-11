Osun Govt Suspends Dealings With State NYCN, Orders Review Of Previous Engagement

Following ongoing controversy and a leadership crisis within the state chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), the Osun State Government has suspended further dealings with the body pending the outcome of investigations.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, the government expressed concern over the deepening leadership feud and disputes surrounding allocated resources. Consequently, a three-member committee of unaffiliated nominees has been tasked with investigating the issues.

While the investigation is ongoing, the government has resolved to implement the directive of the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, issued to all ministries and youth stakeholders in late 2025. The directive followed the withdrawal of the NYCN’s certificate of registration by the Corporate Affairs Commission and a suspension of dealings with the national leadership due to persistent factionalism and infighting.

“As the Osun state chapter is now enmeshed in a similar crisis, the government hereby suspends further dealings with the body pending the outcome of the investigation,” the statement read.

The government also noted the apparent politicisation of youth sector issues by opposition groups but assured the public that normalcy, transparency, and accountability would be restored through the measures already set in motion.