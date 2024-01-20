Osun Govt Speaks On Removal Of Three Monarchs, Says No Going Back

The Osun State government has revealed that the decision on the chieftaincy matters as contained in the White Paper released on Thursday would not be reversed.

The Osun State Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed in a statement issued on Friday that the clarification became necessary following fake news purporting that the government was going back on the decisions contained in a White Paper on the chieftaincy matter.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the State Government ordered a new selection procedure to fill the seats of Aree of Iree and Owa of Igbajo, effectively nullifying the previous proceedings.

The government also proclaimed Akinrun of Ikirun, Oba Olalekan Akadiri’s seat vacant, requesting that all parties wait for the outcome of a suit pending before the Court of Appeal.

The statement further read, “The attention of the Media Department of the Osun State Governor has been drawn to fake news about the government going back on the decisions contained in a White Paper on chieftaincy matter released on Friday.

“The purveyor of falsehood credited the factually incorrect claim to the spokesperson for the Osun State Governor. There is no truth in the report and it should be regarded as the handiwork of beneficiaries of illegality perpetrated by the previous administration.

“We want to reiterate that the government stands by the decision of the White Paper and urge the public to discountenance any report to the contrary. I did not at any time make or issue any statement credited to me. The public should disregard it entirely.

“Mr Governor appreciates the warm reception of the outcome which is premised on due process, rule of law and customs and tradition of the people.”