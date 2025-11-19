Osun Govt Scores A1 In Politics, F9 In Good Governance – Aregbesola

The National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and former Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola, has vowed to restore responsible leadership and good governance, criticising the current administration for failing Nigerians in key sectors.

Speaking on Tuesday during a visit to Ila/Ifedayo/Boluwaduro Federal Constituency in Osun State, Aregbesola thanked thousands of party loyalists, supporters, and members who received him and the party hierarchy as part of the inauguration of ADC officials and structures across the state’s nine federal constituencies.

He criticised the policies of the current administration, saying, “This government has scored A1 in Politics and F9 in Good Governance. Its policies have sent thousands into the shackles of poverty, hunger, and bad governance.

Over 76 per cent of Nigeria’s 37,000 kilometres of federal roads are not motorable, yet the government focuses on a coastal highway that will not improve the country’s economic situation.”

Aregbesola further alleged that the administration had failed in the areas of security, economy, and education—key yardsticks for measuring government performance.

Speaking on his achievements in Osun while he was the governor, Aregbesola highlighted that his government fed over 50,000 children, empowered more than 60,000 youths, and introduced welfare policies that significantly reduced hunger.

“This is what we intend to return to when you vote for us in 2026,” he said, stressing the party’s commitment to the people.

Aregbesola added that the ADC would continue to advocate for grassroots governance and extend its reach across all divides, cities, and villages in Ila Federal Constituency, asserting that the party remains “the friends of the masses.”