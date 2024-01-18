Osun Govt Sacks Owa Of Igbajo, Aree Of Iree, Orders Process For Selection Of New Monarchs

The Osun State Government has nullified the process that led to the appointment of Gboyega Famodun as the new Owa of Igbajo land.

The process that led to the installation of of 16th Aree of Iree, Prince Raphael Ademola was also notified.

Famodun and Ademola had in November, 2022 been appointed as the new Owa of Igbajo and Aree of Iree respectively by the former Governor Gboyega Oyetola-led administration.

On assumption in office, Governor Ademola Adeleke ordered that all appointments made by Oyetola after 17th July 2022 be put on hold and ordered to be reviewed to ensure there was strict compliance with due process of chieftaincy declarations and native law, custom and tradition relating to such chieftaincies,” one of the orders read.

The state government announced the notification of Owa of Igbajo and Aree of Iree, on Thursday, through a statement released by Kolapo Alimi, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment.

The decision, outlined in a White Paper, received approval from the State Executive Council. The statement clarified that the removal followed a comprehensive review by a special committee chaired by Governor Adeleke.

This action aligns with the Governor’s commitment to ensuring due process, extensive consultation, and adherence to the rule of law.

The White Paper approval encompassed various committees’ reports, including those on Chieftaincy Matters, Contracts/MOU/Agreements review, Solid Minerals, Assets Inventory and Recovery, Staff Audit/Appointments/Promotions review, and Education Summit.

Highlighting the Chieftaincy Matters committee chaired by Honourable Bunmi Jenyo, the White Paper emphasized prioritizing compliance with legal requirements for final decisions. Consequently, the White Paper nullified previous steps related to the installation of the Aree of Iree and Owa of Igbajo.

It directed the immediate commencement of an all-inclusive selection process for new appointees.

Specifically addressing the Aree of Iree Chieftaincy, the White Paper urged substantive chiefs to withdraw their lawsuit before the Court, facilitating a new selection process in accordance with due process and tradition.

“Regarding the Owa of Igbajo stool, the White Paper invalidated the previous selection process, calling for an all-inclusive process to nominate a new candidate.

“For the disputed Akirun stool, the White Paper instructed the involved parties to await the Court of Appeal’s decision, leaving the stool vacant in the meantime.

Similarly, the White Paper recommended compliance with legal requirements for other disputed kingship stools, such as the Alawo stool, where the government accepted the committee’s suggestion to await the Supreme Court’s pending suit outcome.