Osun Govt Releases New Retirement Age For Teachers

The Osun State Government has authorised the immediate enforcement and implementation of a new retirement age and length of service for teachers in the state civil service.

Ayanleye Aina, the State’s Head of Service disclosed this in a circular that the approval also aims to bring back normalcy to all of the state’s schools.

Additionally, the circular instructed anyone hoping to take advantage of the new retirement age to adhere to the specified guidelines.

The State Universal Basic Education Board, or SUBEB, and the Osun State Ministry of Finance were also instructed by the state government to immediately cease paying teachers’ salaries who have been taking advantage of the new retirement age without meeting the requirements.

According to the circular, “I wish to refer to our Circulars Ref. Nos. SMD.61/VOL.III/36 dated 31st May 2022 and SMD.61/Vol.IV/52 dated 20th October, 2023 on the above subject, and reiterate that the conditions stated in the aforementioned Circulars still subsist.

Consequently, all those who have been enjoying the new retirement age and length of Service without fulfilling the necessary prerequisites have, by this Circular, ceased to enjoy such benefits until their compliance with the extant Circulars.

“For the purpose of emphasis, for any Officer to enjoy the new retirement age and length of Service, the concerned Officer is requested to ensure that the guidelines are strictly adhered to.

“For the avoidance of doubt, a copy of the guidelines under reference is hereby attached.

“Relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government are requested to ensure wide circulation of this Circular and strict compliance.”