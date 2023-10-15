Osun Govt Refutes APC Claims, Says N2bn Subsidy Palliatives Received, N7bn For Infrastructure Intervention Fund

The Osun State Government has debunked claims made by the State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) that 7 billion Naira was part of the palliatives from the Federal Government, describing the state opposition party as desperately misleading the public.

The State Government has only received N2 billion out of the N5 billion the Federal Government promised to each state of the federation as part of the money from Subsidy removal.

This clarification was made in a statement by the spokesperson to Governor Ademola Adeleke, Mallam Olawale Rasheed made available to Newsmen in Osogbo on Sunday.

The statement slammed what it called “deliberate falsehood and misinformation by APC’s operatives who are in disarray over the wonderful performance and transparency of Mr Governor at the Ipade Imole which was televised live and live streamed across new media platforms.

“At the Ipade Imole, Governor Adeleke told the people of the state that the N2 Billion naira released for subsidy palliatives is being disbursed for food palliatives, transport services, and refurbishment of health centers. Procurement orders have already been placed.

“On the N7 billion naira federal refund, the Governor explained in both Yoruba and English language that it was designated for infrastructure intervention and constitutes less than 20 percent of the total money Osun State Government is committing to infrastructure upgrade.

“Mr Governor further provided details of the proposed infrastructure projects to include dualisation of roads, the building of overhead bridges, mass solar lighting of major roads, upgrades of hospitals, water intervention projects, and Imole Housing estates, all across the nine federal constituencies. Due process and compliance with procurement laws are underway.

“This government is committed to transparency and accountability in the spirit of open government and Freedom of Information. Our people understand, appreciate, and support Mr. Governor and the good intentions of his administration.

“At a time the Presidency is ashamed of the legacy and profile of the previous APC government in Osun state, the opposition is daily sinking into a sinkhole, getting practically paralyzed and strategically in disorder in the face of a serving Governor with over 90 percent performance approval rating.

“The people who are confused, disorganized, and blinded by the loss of power are the APC rank and file who daily sponsored fake news that further destroys the opposition party in public ratings.

“Governor Adeleke remains a deeply honest, accountable, and responsive leader whose preoccupation is to deliver good governance and democratic dividends to the good people of Osun state.”