Osun Govt Receives Report On Olojudo Of Ido-Ayegule Chieftaincy Crisis

A six-man panel of inquiry on Olojudo of Ido-Ayegunle Chieftaincy Crisis in Obokun Local Govt area of Osun State set up by the administration of His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke has submitted its findings to the State Government.

Accordingly, Government has commenced necessary action with immediate effect on the findings made by the Hon. Ropo Oyewole led 6-man panel.

This was made known in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Hon Kolapo Alimi and made available to journalists in Osogbo, on Sunday.

“Osun State Government wishes to use this medium to announce that a White Paper will be released very soon with an assurance that the interest of all stakeholders concerned would be taken into consideration thereby doing justice to all parties involved in the crisis.

“Pending the time the White Paper would be released, government urges all stakeholders to continue to maintain peace and order for the overall development of the people of Esa-Oke/Ido- Ayegule community and Osun State at large.”

