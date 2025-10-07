Osun Govt Reaffirms Commitment To Strategic Medical Blueprint For Citizens

The Osun State Government has reiterated its commitment to implementing a strategic medical blueprint aimed at delivering quality healthcare to its citizens.

The Special Adviser on Public Health to the Governor, Dr. Adekunle Akindele, made this known at the “Osun State 2026 Annual Operational Plan Development, Harmonization, and Finalization Workshop” held in Osogbo.

Welcoming participants to the one-day workshop, which brought together health professionals, organisations, and key stakeholders, Dr. Akindele described the event as a vital platform for aligning the state’s Health Sector Strategic Blueprint with its broader development agenda.

He explained that the Annual Operational Plan (AOP) serves as a guiding roadmap for the state’s health policies, programmes, and resource allocations. According to him, the AOP ensures harmonization across health agencies, prevents duplication of efforts, and maximizes impact for the benefit of residents.

“On behalf of the Osun State Government under the leadership of Governor Ademola Adeleke, I reaffirm our unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and evidence-based planning. We will continue to foster an environment that encourages innovation and ensures that resources are allocated to priority areas that deliver the greatest impact for our people,” he said.

Dr. Akindele urged participants to actively contribute to the deliberations, emphasizing the shared goal of improving the overall quality of life for all residents of the state.

He noted that this year’s workshop is particularly significant as the state seeks to consolidate its health sector achievements, address emerging challenges, and achieve success in the Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity (HOPE) disbursement-linked indicators.

“To achieve this, we must adopt an innovative, data-driven, and inclusive approach, ensuring that no individual is left behind as we set our priorities for 2026,” he added.