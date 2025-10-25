Osun Govt Pledges Support For Drug- Free Project Initiative

As cases of drug abuse continue to rise among young people, the Drug Free Project, a youth-led initiative against substance abuse, has called on the Osun State government to collaborate in combating the growing menace. The group made the appeal during a courtesy visit to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon. Teslim Igbalaye, who was represented by Mr Olusoji Wojuade, Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Cabinet, Special Services, Office of the SSG, at the state secretariat in Osogbo. The SSG commended the group for their proactive efforts, describing their campaign as “timely and commendable.” He noted that the state government remained concerned about the alarming rate of drug use among young people, particularly students, which he said had contributed to moral decay and school unrest.

“Every student’ unrest mostly emanates from those who didn’t come into school to study or lost focus along the line,” Igbalaye said. “Many of these issues are connected to drug abuse and negative peer influence. “The government recognizes this and is determined to find solutions.”

Igbalaye assured the team that their proposal would be presented to the appropriate authorities for consideration, noting that the state government welcomes partnerships that promote youth development and moral reorientation. “If we had known the scope of your work earlier, we would have arranged for you to address the State Executive Council. “We will make that possible soon, because the governor and key ministries need to hear from you directly,” he said.

He reaffirmed the Osun government’s commitment to youth-focused policies and programmes, stressing that efforts like the Drug Free Project complement the state’s goal of building a healthier and more productive society. However, the Chief Impact Officer of the Drug