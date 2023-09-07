Osun Govt Orders Closure Of OSPOLY For Two-Week

Osun State Government has ordered the closure of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree Campus for two weeks following the return of suspended Rector, Dr Tajudeen Odetayo.

The closure of the institution was contained in a statement signed by the commissioner for education, Hon. Dipo Eluwole, and made available to journalists in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

The statement read, “This is to inform the general public, particularly members of staff and students of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree to proceed on two (2) weeks break, with immediate effect.

“The immediate break is a necessary action in order to maintain peace in the Institution consequent upon the forceful return of the suspended Rector, Dr. T.A. Odetayo.

“The general public should also note that School accounts have been frozen with immediate effect and it is imperative that everyone cooperates fully and adheres to these directives.

“I thank you. “