Osun Gov’t Moves To Resuscitate Guidance, Counselling In Schools

The Osun State Government, through the State Senior Secondary Education Board, has taken steps to resuscitate the Guidance and Counselling unit in schools across the State.

To this end, the State government organized a one-day training workshop for Guidance and Counselling officers from secondary schools across Osun State.

The training aims to equip counselors with the necessary skills, knowledge, and strategies to help and support Students in making better choices in their academic pursuits and other endeavors.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Education, Dipo Eluwole, noted that the world is changing, and so are the challenges facing learners in Schools.

He emphasized that the program is essential to expose Counselors to emerging techniques for creating a safe and supportive School environment.

Eluwole added that the program would provide Counselors with updated knowledge on career trends, education reforms, and the impact of technology on Student development.

He stressed that Students need proper guidance in choosing careers that align with their skills, interests, and future job opportunities in a competitive world.

While reflecting on the theme of the training, “Developing a School Crisis Response Plan: Roles and Responsibilities of School Counselors in a Crisis,” the commissioner noted that it is timely and crucial, especially as Nigeria, like many other countries, faces challenges such as drug abuse, cultism, teenage pregnancy, and cyberbullying among Students.

He further urged participants to engage actively, share experiences, and embrace new knowledge that will enable them to make a difference in their Schools.

In his welcome address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Secondary Education, Sunday Komolafe, said the training was designed to help Counselors understand their roles in a school crisis response team, develop clear strategies for action, and build the confidence to lead and support others during critical moments.

Komolafe further urged participants to work together to create a stronger support system for schools and families.

In their separate addresses, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education,Murtala Jimoh, and the Executive Secretary, State Senior Secondary Education Board, Hannah Kolawole, emphasized that schools are integral parts of communities.

They noted that the training serves as a reminder of the critical roles that school counselors play in safeguarding the emotional and psychological well-being of students, particularly in times of crisis.

