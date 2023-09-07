Osun Govt Lauds Who, FMOH Over State KMC Project

The Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has lauded the World Health Organisation (WHO), Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) and other stakeholders for the choice of Nigeria, including Osun State as a beneficiary of the Kangaroo Mother Care Project (KMC). Giving the commendation through the Chairman, Hospital Management Board, Dr Kingsley Akinroye during an advocacy visit to his office in Osogbo, the Governor commended them for their efforts in promoting healthy living in Osun State, particularly among mothers and babies, through the introduction of KMC project.

He however, assured them of the State readiness to continue to collaborate with the team. Earlier, the Principal Investigator, Prof. Ebunoluwa Adejuyigbe hinted that Kangaroo Mother Care is a method of holding the baby to the chest for skin to skin contact which has many benefits for babies, especially those born with low birth weight, advancing that it also assists in nurturing the bond between mother and baby.

In his presentation, the W.H.O Consultant, Prof. Harish Chellani explained that the research conducted in five countries, includ- ing Nigeria and India revealed that keeping the mother and baby together in KMC has many advantages which include, provision of warmth to the baby, early mother breastfeeding and prevention of infection, to mention a few. Chellani further stated that the KMC research results indicated that there was a 35 per cent reduction in the death rate, thereby saving around 150,000 babies globally.

In his own remarks, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Dr. Isiaka Adekunle enunciated some of the advantages attached to the usage of KMC, stating that the research shows a new way of managing babies with low birth weight and premature babies. The highlight of the event was the visitation to the Specialist Hospital in Asubiaro, Osogbo, the State Capital. Present at the event were: The Vice Chairman Hospital Management Board, Elder Dosu Adedayo; Permanent Secretary Hospital Management Board, Dr Abayomi Oni; Director of Public Health, Dr Bello Akeem; Representatives of the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Bola Alounge, Professor Oatima Mitta and WHO Consultants, amongst others.