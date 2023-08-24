Osun Govt Inaugurates Committee On Palliatives Distribution

…Denies rumours of sharing 3,000 bags of rice to politicians

The Osun State government on Wednesday, inaugurated a standing committee charged with the responsibility of distributing palliatives to residents and vulnerable citizens of the State

However, the State Government has denied the rumour that 3,000 bags of rice received as Palliatives from the Federal government to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal have been shared among politicians.

The State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Hon Kolapo Alimi stated this while addressing the media on the update of the palliatives.

Alimi warned the opposition to desist from peddling unfounded rumours that the government had received the palliatives and shared them among politicians, saying they were all lies and should be disregarded.

Alimi also hinted that the 5 billion naira promised by the Federal government to the state as part of measures to cushion the effects of Subsidy is yet to be received contrary to the lies spreading around by the opposition.

However, he said the state is expecting the second batch of Federal Government food Palliatives of 14,320 bags of rice which is being awaited.

According to him the reason for the press briefing is to clear the rumour by the opposition who has been fielding the public with unfounded lies about the palliatives.

“The committee has just been inaugurated, by the Deputy Governor of the state, Prince Kola Adewusi on Wednesday. The committee are more concerned about the assignment. We have representatives of CAN, Muslims Community, Labour leaders and other stakeholders

“The most important thing is that before we have been telling you that we have received 2,400 as it’s today we have received 3000 bags of rice and we are still expecting over 14,000 rice plus. In their own wisdom, they try to say it will be better to distribute 17,000 once rather than distributing 3,000 on ground now.

“As it is today we heard that N5bilion is given to each of the states, we have not received any kobo but we are expecting that it will be received and I can tell you immediately the money is received our governor is always transparent he will equally address state on it.

“In our account book, we have not received an alert or any money in relation to N5billion Palliatives. what we have received in concrete terms happens to be 3000 bags of rice. We call on stakeholders to dispel the rumour.

He explained that the state government is finalizing the template for distribution which he promised will ensure that all segments of the society benefit from the distribution exercise.

“The Government wants to ensure full delivery before launching out on the distribution. We assure the public of transparency and accountability in the sharing of the foodstuffs to the citizenry”,

Speaking on behalf of the committee, Alhaji Mustapha Olawuyi who represented the Muslim community said the 3,000 bags of rice received are intact and were yet to be distributed.

He urged the general public to rest assured that as soon as the next batch arrives, they will be distributed accordingly, adding that vulnerable people will be the first to be considered.