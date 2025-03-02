Osun govt faults masterminds’ position on LG crisis

Share

The Osun State Government has rejected the accusation of a self-styled group, The Osun Masterminds, on the violent crisis which erupted in the state over the forceful takeover of local government secretariats by opposition politicians as a brutal attack on the truth, noting that the group’s attempt at revisionism is a blight on the state and its people who endured violent attacks from the APC.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, the Osun State Government said the Masterminds betrayed its sentiment in the crisis by misrepresenting events, noting that the OSSIEC conducted the Local Government elections in line with the provisions of the extant laws.

“Ordinarily, we would have ignored the positions of Masterminds given the character of its membership and political persuasions, but we find it necessary to clarify some false assumptions made by the group in its statement,” Oluomo Alimi noted in a statement.

“To start with, there was no ambiguities in the status of the YES or NO officials produced by the October 15, 2022, election held under the Gboyega Oyetola administration, because there subsists a valid judgement in the suit filed by the Action Peoples Party (APP) that nullified their election.

“Even the February 10, 2025 judgement of the Appeal Court that the Masterminds apparently tried to sell its narrative did not at any point order the reinstatement of the sacked officials. Shockingly, certain members of the Masterminds were on the various media platforms to defend and project this troubling assault on democracy, which goes to show the group’s partisanship and interest in the whole drama.”

Oluomo Alimi dismissed the group’s attack on the local Government election held in the state on February 22, 2025, as misleading, saying the Masterminds only echoed the misinformation of the APC on the election, further exposing it as nothing but a political tool of the opposition.

