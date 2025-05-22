Osun Govt: Ereja–Akure Road Construction Still Ongoing

Share

The Osun State Government has clarified the status of the ongoing Ereja Square/Ilesa Roundabout to Ilesa/Akure Expressway project, confirming that the road is still under construction and the asphalt laid on both ends is only the initial layer.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, the government explained that the first layer was hurriedly applied over a 4-kilometre stretch to control dust levels ahead of the coronation of the Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland, His Imperial Majesty Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, scheduled for Friday, May 23, 2024.

“The public should note that the first layer on the two ends of the road, about 4km out of the total 12km length, was done to reduce dust before and during the coronation ceremony,” the statement said.

The government assured residents that construction work will resume immediately after the event, with plans to complete the first layer and add the second and third layers, as well as install solar-powered streetlights.

Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration remains committed to delivering quality infrastructure in line with global best practices. “The Governor will never compromise on standards on any of its projects,” Alimi emphasized.

The Ereja–Akure road is a vital access route in Osun East, and the ongoing project is expected to improve traffic flow and connectivity in the Ijesa communities once completed.

